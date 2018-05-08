FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 5:56 PM / in an hour

Post-election clash kills man in Lebanon town

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A man was killed in a Lebanese town on Tuesday in clashes between supporters of rival Druze parties stemming from tensions over Sunday’s election, a security source said.

The dead man was a member of the Progressive Socialist Party. Its leader and that of its rival, the Lebanese Democratic Party, issued a joint statement condemning the violence.

Video clips which Reuters could not immediately verify showed security forces deployed in the town of Choueifat, south of Beirut, to break up scuffles between the sides.

Lebanon’s election on Sunday was the first for its parliament in nine years. Foreign observers said voting was generally peaceful but that some scuffles and other violence had taken place.

The country’s sectarian political system means rival parties from the same sect are often pitted against each other in competition for the same seats.

The Druze sect is allocated eight of the 128 seats in parliament, which are divided evenly between Christian and Muslim sects.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; editing by Andrew Roche

