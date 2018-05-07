FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 1:39 PM / in an hour

Lebanon's Hariri: election 'very positive' sign to international community

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Monday the international community should look at results of Lebanon’s election in a “very positive way”.

Lebanese prime minister Saad al-Hariri reacts during a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Lebanon on Sunday held its first parliamentary elections since 2009. Lebanon is under pressure to prove to international donors and investors — who pledged more than $11 billion to Beirut last month — that it has a credible plan to reform its economy. Holding elections was seen as a key part of this.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alison Williams

