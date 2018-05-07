FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 7, 2018 / 1:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lebanon's Hariri says parliament bloc down by a third

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said his Future Movement won 21 seats in a parliamentary election on Sunday, down from the 33 he won the last time Lebanon elected a parliament in 2009.

Lebanese prime minister Saad al-Hariri gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Despite the losses, the result positions Hariri as the frontrunner to form the next government as the Sunni Muslim leader with the biggest bloc in parliament. Lebanon’s prime minister has to be a Sunni under its sectarian power sharing system.

“I extend my hand to every Lebanese to participate in shoring up securing political stability and to improve the lives of all the Lebanese,” Hariri said in a televised address.

Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Writing by Tom Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.