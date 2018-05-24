FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 9:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lebanon's Hariri wins majority support to be PM: Jadeed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - More than half of Lebanon’s MPs nominated Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri as prime minister on Thursday during consultations with President Michel Aoun, al-Jadeed TV reported, confirming that he is set to be designated premier for a third time.

Aoun is obliged to designate the candidate with the greatest support among the 128 members of parliament. Hariri was widely expected to be designated prime minister as Lebanon’s leading Sunni politician. The post is reserved for a Sunni in Lebanon’s sectarian system.

The consultations continue into the afternoon.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Gareth Jones

