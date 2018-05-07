FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 7, 2018 / 3:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Hezbollah's Nasrallah says Lebanon results are 'victory' for the resistance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group said on Monday election that results are a “political and moral victory” for the resistance, as it refers to itself and its regional allies.

In a televised address a day after Lebanon’s first elections in nine years, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said “the parliamentary presence” created by Hezbollah and its allies would guarantee the protection of the “resistance”.

Hezbollah was founded as a resistance movement to Israel.

Reporting by Laila Bassam and Dahlia Nehme; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.