May 7, 2018 / 11:19 AM / in 2 hours

Iran says respects Lebanese people's vote, ready to cooperate: state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran said on Monday it respected the votes cast by people in Lebanon’s parliamentary election, where unofficial results showed Iran-backed Hezbollah and its political allies won just over half the seats, state TV reported.

“Lebanon is an independent country ... Iran respects (the) vote of Lebanese people ... We are ready to work with ... the government elected by the majority,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by state TV.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
