FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 23, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lebanon parliament elects Hezbollah ally Ferzli deputy speaker: Reuters count

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah ally Elie Ferzli won at least half the votes in Lebanon’s parliament on Wednesday, securing his election as deputy speaker.

The post is reserved for a Greek Orthodox under the country’s sectarian power-sharing system. It has been held by an opponent of the Iran-backed Shi’ite Hezbollah movement since 2005, the year Syrian troops withdrew from Lebanon.

Ferzli is one of a number of pro-Damascus politicians whom the May 6 election returned to public office for the first time since then.

Reporting by Ellen Francis and Laila Bassam; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.