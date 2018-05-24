FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 2:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lebanon's Hariri: new government must commit to stay out of regional conflicts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said on Thursday the new national unity government he has been tasked to form must commit to the state’s policy of staying out of regional conflicts.

Hariri spoke after President Michel Aoun had designated him on Thursday to be Lebanon’s next prime minister. Lebanon held parliamentary elections on May 6.

Lebanon’s parliament speaker Berri said on Thursday the consultations on forming the new government would take place on Monday.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Ellen Francis; Editing by Gareth Jones

