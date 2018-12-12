Lebanon parliament speaker optimistic on forming government soon: MP

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Wednesday he was optimistic that there would be a breakthrough soon in the standoff over forming a government, according to a member of parliament from his party.
Berri said there was now a serious effort to form a government and his optimism stemmed from President Michel Aoun’s intervention in the process over the past two days, Ali Bazzi told reporters in broadcast comments.
