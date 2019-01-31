Lebanon's Khalil to remain finance minister in new government: senior official

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil speaks during a meeting in Beirut, Lebanon June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Ali Hassan Khalil will retain the post of finance minister in the new Lebanese government, a senior official said.

Lebanese leaders reached a deal on Thursday to establish a new national unity government, three political sources from different factions said earlier, a step that will end nine months of political wrangling over how to share out cabinet portfolios.

The government led by prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri will be announced on Thursday, the sources said.