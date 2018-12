FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil speaks during a meeting with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil is set to retain his position in the country’s new national unity government, a senior Lebanese official said on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil is also due to keep his post the official told Reuters earlier. Lebanon is on track to form a new cabinet in days, politicians said after months of wrangling hurt the outlook for its struggling economy.