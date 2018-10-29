Lebanese Forces says to join government despite unfair share

FILE PHOTO: Samir Geagea, leader of the Christian Lebanese Forces, speaks during an interview with Reuters at his home in the Christian village of Maarab in the mountains overlooking the seaside town of Jounieh, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Lebanese Forces party will join a new national unity government despite an unfair offer of cabinet posts, its leader Samir Geagea said on Monday, indicating the major obstacle to an agreement has been resolved.

“Inside the government we can be much more useful,” Geagea said in a televised news conference, though he said the share of cabinet positions offered to his party represented an “injustice”.

Rivalry for cabinet posts between the Lebanese Forces and President Michel Aoun’s Free Patriotic Movement has been seen as the major obstacle to an agreement on a new national unity government to be led by Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri.