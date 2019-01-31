Lebanese PM Hariri says time for 'painkillers' is over

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri reacts, after the announcement of the new government at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Thursday that Lebanon faced economic and financial challenges and the time for treating problems with “painkillers” was over, as his new national unity government took office.

“The time of treatment with painkillers is over. No one can put their head in the sand any more. Matters are as clear as the sun. All the problems are known and the causes of the corruption and waste and administrative deficiency are also known,” he said.

“Lebanese are living in concern about the economic situation,” he said, adding that the government’s work could not wait.