Hezbollah: would not use Lebanon ministry funds for own benefit

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gestures as he addresses his supporters via a screen in Beirut, Lebanon August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Monday that it would never use state funds for its benefit and that the new health minister was close to the Iran-backed movement but not a member.

“This is a ministry for all the Lebanese people,” Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

The U.S. State Department urged the new Lebanese cabinet last week to ensure resources do not go to Hezbollah, after the group assumed three seats, including naming the health minister.