FILE PHOTO: Lebanese caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil attends a cabinet meeting in Beirut, Lebanon, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Caretaker finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Thursday Lebanon was on the “brink” of forming a new government.

He said the new cabinet would comprise 18 specialist ministers. Lebanon has been without a government since Saad al-Hariri resigned as prime minister on Oct. 29 in the face of sweeping protests.