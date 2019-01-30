World News
January 30, 2019 / 8:53 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Lebanese MP sees 'positive' atmosphere in government formation efforts

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - One of the six pro-Hezbollah Sunni members of parliament whose inclusion in the cabinet has been a big block in efforts to form a new Lebanese national unity government said there was a “positive” atmosphere in the latest efforts to clinch a deal.

“I believe this time there is positivity,” Abdul Rahim Mrad said during an interview with al-Jadeed TV.

Asked how the latest efforts differed from previous failed attempts to form the government, he said: “The difference is there is a serious atmosphere.” He noted that Gebran Bassil - another politician at the heart of the talks - had “intensified his activities” in the last 24 or 48 hours.

Related Coverage

Writing by Tom Perry and Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below