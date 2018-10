FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri heads a general parliament discussion in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri suggested on Monday that a breakthrough could be imminent in talks over the formation of a new national unity government.

“In principle, something should happen today,” Berri said in response to a question about the government. His comments were broadcast by Lebanese media.

Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri has been trying to form a government since a parliamentary election in May.