FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri speaks during a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said on Thursday he hoped a new government would be formed by the end of the year, seven months after a general election.

Hariri, who was speaking at Chatham House in London, said negotiations on the formation of the new national unity government were in “the last 100 metres”.