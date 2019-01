Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri speaks during a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - This week will be decisive in efforts to form a new Lebanese government, prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday, adding he was “cautiously optimistic”, a statement from his office said.

Rival parties have been negotiating to form a government since an election in May, fuelling concerns that a crisis is looming for the country’s heavily indebted, stagnant economy.