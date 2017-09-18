Lebanese woman shot dead by four-year-old son in gun accident

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A woman in south Lebanon was killed on Monday after her four-year-old son accidentally shot her with a hunting rifle, a security source and the state news agency NNA said.

The incident followed another accidental death in which an 11-year-old boy shot his 8-year-old relative last week in another town in southern Lebanon, NNA said.

Gun control is not strict in Lebanon. People have regularly been killed by stray bullets shot during celebrations political events. Lebanese officials have often called for restraint of gun use and celebratory gunfire.