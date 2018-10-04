FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 8:13 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Lebanon's Hariri expects new cabinet in 7-10 days: TV interview

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon will have a new government within seven-ten days and the economy cannot withstand any more delay, Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri talks inside the parliament building at downtown Beirut, Lebanon May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

Since a parliamentary election in May, political wrangling has prevented Lebanon from forming a national unity government, raising concerns in a country with one of the world’s highest rates of public debt.

“The economic situation is very difficult...(it) can’t bear political disputes,” Hariri said in an interview on a prime-time television show on Thursday night. “There are solutions, which (President Michel Aoun) and I have discussed.”

In the five months since the May vote, Hariri has expressed optimism several times about a near breakthrough.

Key parties in Lebanon’s sectarian power-sharing system have jostled over ministries, as foreign donors urged avoiding any more delay and Lebanese politicians warned of economic crisis.

A Paris donors conference in April yielded pledges of billions, conditional on reform that a new government will have to undertake.

Lebanon’s last coalition government continued as a caretaker administration after the May vote, which produced a parliament tilted in favor of the Iran-backed Shi’ite Hezbollah movement.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

