FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gestures as he addresses his supporters via a screen during last day of Ashura, in Beirut, Lebanon September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday the fall of two Israeli drones in the Hezbollah-dominated southern suburbs of Beirut overnight marked a very dangerous development.

“The latest Israeli development (is) very, very, very dangerous,” he said in a televised speech.