Hezbollah official: Israeli drone falls in south Beirut suburbs, second drone crashes

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An Israeli drone fell in the southern suburbs of Beirut, dominated by the Iran-backed movement, and a second drone exploded near the ground before dawn on Sunday, a Hezbollah official told Reuters.

The second drone caused damage when it crashed in a neighborhood of the Dahyeh suburbs close to Hezbollah’s media center, the official said. Residents said they had heard the sound of an explosion in the suburbs. No further information was immediately available.