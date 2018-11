FILE PHOTO - Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gestures as he addresses his supporters via a screen during last day of Ashura, in Beirut, Lebanon September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Iran-backed group Hezbollah will respond to any Israeli attack on Lebanon, its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Saturday. “Any attack will definitely and certainly be responded to,” he said in a televised speech.