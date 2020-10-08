Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
World News

Lebanon's Hezbollah: negotiating over border does not mean peace with Israel

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc said on Thursday negotiating with Israel over maritime borders “is not connected to” making peace with Israel.

Lebanon and Israel agreed to a framework for U.S.-mediated talks aimed at ending a long-running dispute over their maritime border in the eastern Mediterranean. Lebanon and Israel are still in a formal state of war.

