BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Monday that Israel was seeking to “justify another aggression” with false allegations of missile sites belonging to Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil speaks during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The ministry convened foreign ambassadors to respond to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s charges and will take them on a tour of at least one of the locations in Beirut.