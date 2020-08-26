Hezbollah says south Lebanon incident a 'sensitive' matter

FILE PHOTO: Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised speech following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 7, 2020 in this still picture taken from a video. AL-MANAR/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said what happened in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, an apparent reference to Israeli strikes overnight, was an “important and sensitive” matter.

Speaking in a televised speech on Al-Manar TV on Wednesday, Nasrallah said he had nothing further to say on the incident at present, but planned to comment later, without giving further details.

The Israeli military said it had struck posts belonging to Hezbollah early on Wednesday after shots were fired from the other side of the border towards its troops.