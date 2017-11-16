FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanese president said Hariri will visit Paris on Saturday: politician
#World News
November 16, 2017 / 12:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lebanese president said Hariri will visit Paris on Saturday: politician

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday that Saad al-Hariri will arrive in Paris on Saturday with his family, where he will remain for a few days before coming to Beirut, a Lebanese politician said in a statement after meeting Aoun.

FILE PHOTO: Posters show Lebanese prime minister Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation from Saudi Arabia, are seen in Beirut, Lebanon, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi/File Photo

Hariri announced his resignation as Lebanese prime minister in a televised broadcast from Saudi Arabia on Nov. 4 and has not returned to Beirut since. Aoun has said Hariri must return and submit his resignation in person.

(This version of the story corrects source in headline)

Reporting by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Toby Chopra

