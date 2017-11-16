Lebanese president said Hariri will visit Paris on Saturday: politician

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday that Saad al-Hariri will arrive in Paris on Saturday with his family, where he will remain for a few days before coming to Beirut, a Lebanese politician said in a statement after meeting Aoun.

FILE PHOTO: Posters show Lebanese prime minister Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation from Saudi Arabia, are seen in Beirut, Lebanon, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi/File Photo

Hariri announced his resignation as Lebanese prime minister in a televised broadcast from Saudi Arabia on Nov. 4 and has not returned to Beirut since. Aoun has said Hariri must return and submit his resignation in person.

