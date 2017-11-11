FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanese president calls Hariri's situation in Saudi 'mysterious'
Sections
Featured
A house divided: How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
Saudi Arabia
A house divided: How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
Bitcoin slides by over $1,000 in less than 48 hours
Future of Money
Bitcoin slides by over $1,000 in less than 48 hours
Broadcom's multi-billion bid signals market top
Breakingviews
Broadcom's multi-billion bid signals market top
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 11, 2017 / 1:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lebanese president calls Hariri's situation in Saudi 'mysterious'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s president said on Saturday anything Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri has said or may say “does not reflect reality” due to the mystery of his situation since he quit in a broadcast from Saudi Arabia last week.

Hariri resigned unexpectedly from Saudi Arabia on Nov. 4 and has not since returned to Lebanon.

President Michel Aoun said in a statement from his office that any stance or move by Hariri “is the result of the dubious and mysterious situation that he is living in the kingdom.”

Reporting by Ellen Francis, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.