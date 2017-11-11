Lebanon president calls on Riyadh to clarify reasons stopping Hariri return

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s president called on Saudi Arabia on Saturday to clarify the reasons preventing Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri returning to Beirut, his office said.

President Michel Aoun said “Lebanon does not accept its prime minister being in a situation at odds with international treaties and the standard rules in relations between states.”

Lebanese authorities believe Hariri is being held by Saudi Arabia, from where he quit in a broadcast last week, two top Lebanese government officials, a senior politician close to Hariri and a fourth source have said.