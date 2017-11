BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun is seeking help from diplomats to uncover the mystery surrounding ex-Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri’s resignation, al-Manar TV reported on Thursday.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun is seen at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Meetings with ambassadors aim to ask for help in clarifying the circumstances that led to the resignation of Hariri, who has yet to return to Lebanon, an official source told Reuters.