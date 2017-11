BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Lebanese army said on Sunday it had not uncovered any plans for assassinations in Lebanon, a day after Saad al-Hariri cited a plot to kill him in a speech declaring his resignation as prime minister.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri is seen at the governmental palace in Beirut, Lebanon October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

In a statement, the army said the information in its possession in addition to ongoing arrests and investigations had not revealed “the presence of any plan for assassinations in the country”.