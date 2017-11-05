Lebanon central bank governor says currency stable

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s central bank governor affirmed the stability of the Lebanese currency on Sunday in a statement carried by the state-run National News Agency following the surprise resignation of prime minister Saad al-Hariri.
Governor Riad Salameh cited financial operations carried out by the central bank and the cooperation with the banking sector in his assessment. The Lebanese pound is pegged at a rate of around 1,500 to the dollar.
Reporting by Angus McDowall; editing by Mark Heinrich