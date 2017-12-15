Lebanon interior minister signs law for May election

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk on Friday set up a long-delayed parliamentary election to be held under new rules for May 6 next year.

Parliament had extended its own mandate three times since current lawmakers were elected in 2009 for what was meant to be a four-year term.

A new law creates a proportional representation system for parliament and alters the number of districts from which lawmakers are elected.

The election will also be the first where the large number of Lebanese citizens abroad can vote. When registration closed in late November 92,810 had registered to cast their ballot, the foreign minister said at the time.

Machnouk said Lebanese abroad would be able to vote on April 22 and 28.