FM Bassil says Lebanese 'decide who represents us'

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s foreign minister said on Thursday that the Lebanese people choose whether to remove their representatives, after the prime minister quit in a weekend broadcast from Saudi Arabia.

File photo: Lebanese Foreign Minister and head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) Gebran Bassil gestures to his supporters, during a rally to show support for FPM founder Michel Aoun and calling to elect a president, near the presidential palace in Baabda, near Beirut, Lebanon October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

“We are the ones who decided who represents us, and we are the ones who decide to remove them or not,” Gebran Bassil said in a tweet.

Lebanon believes Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri is being held by Riyadh and plans to work with foreign states to secure his return, a top Lebanese government official said earlier.