France's Macron invites Hariri and family to France: Elysee
November 15, 2017 / 5:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

France's Macron invites Hariri and family to France: Elysee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron has invited Lebanon’s Saad al-Hariri and his family to France, the French presidency said in a statement.

Hariri resigned as Lebanon’s prime minister 11 days ago in a video broadcast from Saudi Arabia. Lebanese President Michel Aoun has refused to accept his premier’s resignation and on Wednesday said Hariri was being detained by Saudi authorities.

“After speaking with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri the president has invited Saad al-Hariri and his family to France,” the Elysee said.

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
