FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France ready to host international meeting on Lebanon if needed
Sections
Featured
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
Global Investment Outlook
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
Buyers circle suddenly attractive media companies
BUSINESS
Buyers circle suddenly attractive media companies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 18, 2017 / 3:00 PM / in 3 minutes

France ready to host international meeting on Lebanon if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France is considering whether to host a meeting of the International Lebanon Support Group to discuss the political crisis in the country, a French presidential source said on Saturday.

The source said there was no decision yet on whether it would take place or whether it would be a ministerial meeting.

The group includes Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States - the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

(This story has been refiled to remove reference to Germany in third paragraph.)

Reporting by John Irish; editing by Michel Rose

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.