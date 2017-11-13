Lebanese politicians must be free to move about, France says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - All politicians in Lebanon must be free to travel in order to allow the country’s political crisis to be resolved, France’s foreign minister said on Monday.

“To reach a political solution in Lebanon, all political figures must have complete freedom of movement,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters when asked about Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as the country’s prime minister from Saudi Arabia.

Le Drian also called on other countries not to interfere in Lebanon, saying that was a “basic principle.”