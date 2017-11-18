Hariri tells Lebanese president will be in Lebanon Wednesday: Aoun

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Saad al-Hariri, who resigned as Lebanon’s prime minister this month while in Saudi Arabia, told President Michel Aoun in a phone call he would be in Lebanon on Wednesday for Independence Day celebrations, Aoun said on Twitter on Saturday.

A poster depicting Saad al-Hariri is seen in Beirut, Lebanon November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Hariri arrived in Paris on Saturday with his wife from Riyadh, where he has been since he announced his resignation on Nov. 4. He is due to meet French President Emmanuel Macron later on Saturday.