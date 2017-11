BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun’s office said on Saturday that Saad al-Hariri had phoned him “from outside Lebanon” to resign as the country’s prime minister and that Aoun awaited Hariri’s return to hear the “circumstances of the resignation”.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun meets with Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, September 28, 2017. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS