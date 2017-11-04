FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi-owned TV says Hariri was target of assassination plot days ago
Sections
Featured
The toughest job in American diplomacy
NORTH KOREA
The toughest job in American diplomacy
CEO says Kaspersky software also takes harmless files
Cyber Risk
CEO says Kaspersky software also takes harmless files
MSCI blocks new stocks lacking voting rights
Exchange-Traded Funds
MSCI blocks new stocks lacking voting rights
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 4, 2017 / 2:52 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Saudi-owned TV says Hariri was target of assassination plot days ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Saudi-owned pan-Arab television channel al-Arabiya al-Hadath said on Saturday an assassination plot was foiled against Lebanese leader Saad al-Hariri in Beirut days ago, citing an unnamed source.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri is seen at the governmental palace in Beirut, Lebanon October 24, 2017. Picture taken October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Lebanese officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hariri traveled to Saudi Arabia on Friday and announced his resignation as prime minister on Saturday in a speech condemning Riyadh’s regional foes Iran and Hezbollah and saying he feared assassination.

“Those who planned to assassinate prime minister Hariri deactivated the observation towers while his motorcade was passing by,” Arabiya cited the source as saying.

Reporting by Sarah Dadouch and Angus McDowall; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.