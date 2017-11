BEIRUT (Reuters) - Saad al-Hariri, who resigned from his post as Lebanon’s prime minister two weeks ago from Saudi Arabia, said on Friday he has been in Saudi for discussions “on the future of the situation in Lebanon and its relations with the surrounding Arab region”.

A poster depicting Saad al-Hariri, who has resigned as Lebanon's prime minister is seen in Beirut, Lebanon, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Writing on Twitter, Hariri also said information which has been circulating about his stay, his departure and his family are “just rumors”.