Hariri returns to Lebanon for first time since resigning as PM

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Saad al-Hariri landed in Beirut on Tuesday, his media office said, returning home for the first time since he resigned as Lebanon’s prime minister in a broadcast from Saudi Arabia and plunged his country into political crisis,

Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon's prime minister from Saudi Arabia, speaks after meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt November 21, 2017. The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

Hariri’s sudden resignation on Nov. 4 thrust Lebanon to the forefront of a regional power struggle between the Sunni monarchy of Saudi Arabia and Shi‘ite Islamist Iran, whose powerful ally Hezbollah is part of the Lebanese government.