November 18, 2017 / 2:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hariri says will clarify position on Lebanese crisis on his return to Beirut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Saad al-Hariri said on Saturday he would travel to Beirut in the coming days and announce his position on the crisis in his country after holding talks with President Michel Aoun.

A poster depicting Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon's prime minister from Saudi Arabia, is seen in Beirut, Lebanon November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

“With regard to the political situation in Lebanon, I will go to Beirut in the coming days, I will participate in the independence celebrations, and it is there that I will make known my position on these subjects after meeting President Aoun,” Hariri said after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Reporting by John Irish and Marine Pennetier; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
