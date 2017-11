BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation in a televised broadcast from Saudi Arabia on Nov. 4, will visit Egypt on Monday, a leader in Hariri’s Future Movement told Reuters on Sunday.

Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon's Prime Minister while on a visit to Saudi Arabia, looks on after a meeting with the French President at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Hariri has been in Paris since Saturday, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron, and has said he will return to Lebanon by Wednesday.