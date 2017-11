BEIRUT (Reuters) - The parliament group for Lebanon’s Hezbollah said in a statement on Thursday that Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri’s return from abroad and his “positive statements” signal a possible return to normality in Lebanon, al-Mayadin TV channel reported.

Hariri resigned abruptly while in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 4, sparking a political crisis in Lebanon, but returned to Beirut late on Tuesday and shelved his resignation.