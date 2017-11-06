FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2017 / 12:16 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Lebanon interior minister says thinks PM Hariri could return in days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk said on Monday he was under the impression that Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation while in Saudi Arabia over the weekend, would return to Beirut within days.

Lebanon's Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk talks after closing the polling stations during Beirut's municipal elections in the Interior ministry in Beirut, Lebanon, May 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Machnouk said Hariri’s meeting with Saudi King Salman in Riyadh on Monday showed “rumors” were untrue, in an apparent reference to speculation in Lebanon that Hariri had been detained in Saudi Arabia or forced to quit.

Reporting by Ellen Francis and Tom Perry; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
