BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Friday the crisis over the resignation of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri is part of an “attempt to create chaos in the region”, local television stations reported.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil attends a meeting with Italian counterpart Angelino Alfano in Rome, Italy, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Speaking in Moscow, Bassil also said Lebanon has the “full powers” to respond, but hoped this would not be necessary.