Hezbollah leader says Israeli war with Lebanon unlikely
#World News
November 10, 2017 / 2:38 PM / in 38 minutes

Hezbollah leader says Israeli war with Lebanon unlikely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday an Israeli war with Lebanon was unlikely and warned Israel against exploiting the current political crisis in Lebanon.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned in a speech from Saudi Arabia on Saturday and has yet to return to Lebanon. In a televised address Nasrallah said he believes Hariri is being detained in Riyadh.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington, Tom Perry, Laila Bassam, Ellen Francis and Sarah Dadouch in Beirut; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

