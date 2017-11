BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Monday that political leaders had been responsive to calls for calm, strengthening security and national unity after the prime minister’s shock resignation.

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun reacts at the City Hall as part of a state visit in Paris, France, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Saad al-Hariri quit on Saturday, saying he believed there was an assassination plot against him and accusing Iran with its Lebanese ally Hezbollah of sowing strife in the Arab world.